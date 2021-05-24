A recent graduate, Blake Wolfe of Ohio’s Westlake high school, made it all the way from kindergarten through the day he donned a mortarboard without missing a single day of school. We tip our caps.

Doing the math on what that entailed, WJW writes that Wolfe’s stretch covered about 2,184 school days, give or take a few times where snow got things shut down.

“There were so many days that I just wanted to make up an excuse and stay home but my mom and my dad just gave me that extra push and coming to school and seeing my friends again it just made it all better,” said Wolfe.

His parents, David and Dana, chalk up his fortunate (technically the right word here, though he’ll never know the joy of faking sick) streak to him being in good health. As WJW writes, “he hasn’t so much as stubbed a toe” in his scholastic run.

“Blake is a really good kid. He knew that school was very important and that we believed that he should be there every day,” said his mother.

In addition to the normal punching-in/punching-out of a typical school day, Blake was also in marching band, and brought home letters for basketball and track. He cites math and history as his favorite subjects. He also did the best he could during his last year, which was screwed up massively by COVID-19 guidelines.

“Not seeing my friends was the hard part but I just got through it. There was one year left and no need to stop now,” Blake said.

Wolfe is set to attend Blufton University on scholarship this fall. Genuinely best of luck to keeping the streak alive.