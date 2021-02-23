The officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude will not face criminal charges. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the grand jury’s decision Tuesday, nearly a year after the 41-year-old Black man died while being restrained by Rochester police.

“While I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community, and communities across the country will rightfully be devastated and disappointed, we have to respect this decision,” James said in a statement. “The current laws on deadly force have created a system that utterly and abjectly failed Mr. Prude and so many others before him. Serious reform is needed, not only at the Rochester Police Department, but to our criminal justice system as a whole.”

James also announced the release of a “comprehensive report” that would detail the events leading up to Prude’s death on March 23, 2020. Prude, a Chicago resident, was reportedly visiting family in Rochester when he was physically restrained by local law enforcement. Body cam footage released last September captured officers approaching Prude as he wandered the streets naked. The video goes on to show Prude with a “spit hood” over his head as officers pinned him to the ground. At one point during the encounter Prude tells officers, “Take this shit off my face! You’re trying to kill me.” Prude eventually stopped breathing and lost oxygen to his brain. Though he was revived shortly after, he died in the hospital one week later. A medical examiner determined his death was caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

This story is being updated.