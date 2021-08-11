While the nationwide vaccination rate is still hovering around 50 percent, recent weeks have seen a mildly encouraging jump in the pace of first doses.

Indeed, as CBS News pointed out Tuesday night, the U.S. has now nearly doubled its pace of initial doses when compared with the rate recorded one month earlier. CDC data shows the nation averaging about 441,198 new vaccinations each day as of Aug. 5. Compared with the average of 226,209 new vaccinations per day as of July 5, that’s roughly a 95 percent leap.

As of Aug. 10, per the CDC, a total of nearly 167 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated. That’s a dash over 50 percent of the total U.S. population. Meanwhile, 58.9 percent of the total U.S. population—or nearly 196 million people—has received at least one dose.

Breaking that down further to focus just on the rate of vaccinations among adults, we see that the U.S. only just recently surpassed a goal President Biden had been pushing to hit in early July. At the top of this month, it was confirmed that more than 70 percent of U.S. adults age 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This week’s mild encouragement comes amid a growing number of workplaces and entertainment venues announcing tht vaccinations and/or negative COVID-19 tests will be required. Recent days, for example, have seen a slew of prominent Nashville music venues announcing such requirements. Bonnaroo, set for next month, will also require proof of vaccination or a negative test. Several artists have also unveiled similar policies for individual tours.

Still not vaccinated? Get it together.