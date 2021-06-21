Police are looking for a group of people who reportedly assaulted and kidnapped a waitress at a New Jersey restaurant this weekend after not paying their bill.

The reported attack took place around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night at the Nifty Fifty’s in Turnersville, as Washington Township police claim the group of customers tried to exit the location without paying for their meals, when a waitress attempted to stop them from leaving. The waitress was then placed inside a Dodge Durango as the group drove off, investigators say, before she was allegedly assaulted and left on the side of Route 42.

The five people responsible were reportedly fleeing in Gloucester County over a $70 bill, officials share. ABC News shares the 20-year-old was taken away for a “short time” after the confrontation.

“They pulled her into the vehicle and assaulted her inside the vehicle,” Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik told WPVI. “The vehicle headed north on Route 42, made a U-turn and was heading south towards Monroe Township, and pushed her out of the vehicle.”

The woman then ran back to Nifty Fifty’s to call the police and has since been released from a local hospital after some bruising and a possible concussion. Gurcsik said employees should not chase down customers who don’t pay, but rather take down their plate information and report them.