Donald Trump thought his supporters that were storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 looked “like Democrats,” calling them “these idiots with these outfits,” according to Michael Wolff’s third Trump book, Landslide.

The book, of which an excerpt of appeared in New York Magazine, gives an inside look into Trump’s alleged thoughts during the storming of the Capitol. It follows Wolff’s two previous Trump White House-related releases, 2018’s Fire and Fury—which became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller—and 2019’s Siege: Trump Under Fire.

Inside the Oval Office on January 6. New York Magazine’s excerpt from LANDSLIDE https://t.co/JdsEPV7AW2 — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) June 28, 2021

In the new book, Trump is quoted calling his supporters “the great unwashed” and saying “I didn’t mean it literally” when asked if he’d really join them.