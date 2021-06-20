A California man was taken into custody after being captured on home surveillance video breaking into a Bel-Air home, swimming naked in the pool, and allegedly killing the family’s pet birds.



The Los Angeles Times reports the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Paul Kiyan, was arrested Thursday afternoon after police responded to a burglary call in the 1000 block of Casiano Road.

Police say Kiyan was able to gain access into the home after taking a garage door opener from an unlocked car. Surveillance footage shows Kiyan walking around the backyard, including in the pool, while naked. Footage inside the home shows him wearing what appears to be a towel while roaming in the kitchen, living and dining rooms.

Cameras also captured Kiyan pulling the family’s two pet parakeets out of a cage and killing them.



“I saw what he did to them,” homeowner Mat Sabz told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “Like a serial killer, he said ‘Hi birdies,’ with a smile and put his hands in the cage and squeezed them, and then dropped them on the floor violently and then started stomping on them.”

Sabz said a representative from the home security company arrived and detained the intruder before handing him over to police to be arrested.

Kiyan is facing burglary and animal cruelty charges, according to LAPD. He is currently being held at a Los Angeles County jail on a $50,000 bail.