Mike Lindell was shut down, once again.

During an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, the MyPillow CEO and ardent Trump supporter was asked about his recent permanent suspension from Twitter. Lindell, who is known to spew baseless conspiracy theories, immediately began ranting about cancel culture and how he was being targeted for revealing "evidence" of election fraud.

"Well, first mine was taken down because we have all the election fraud with these Dominion machines. We have 100 percent proof, and then when they took it down —" Lindell said before anchor Bob Sellers cut him off.

"Mike, you're talking about machines, that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations," Sellers explained. "We just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen."

The anchor then began reading Newsmax's statement on the voter fraud allegations propagated by former President Trump and his supporters: "While there were some clear evidence of some cases of voter fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final," Sellers continued. "The courts have also supported that view."

Lindell has consistently claimed that Dominion's voting machines permitted fraud in the 2020 presidential election. His unfounded allegations prompted the company to threaten legal action against the disgraced executive—which probably explains why Sellers was so quick to fact-check during the interview.

But Lindell refused to let up. He continued to claim that Twitter was silencing him because he had proof that Trump was cheated out of a second term. After realizing Lindell wasn't going to stop, the visibly frustrated Sellers asked producers to cut the interview.

"OK, Mike, can I ask our producers, can we get out of here please?" Sellers said. "I don't want to keep going over this."

At that point, Sellers got up from his seat and walked off camera.

Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2021

It was an insane moment that will, no doubt, provide more fodder for Saturday Night Live. The sketch series poked fun at Lindell during its Weekend Update segment over the weekend. And, we have to say, Beck Bennett's impression was pretty spot on.

You can check out reactions to Lindell's Newsmax interview below.