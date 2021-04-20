A mountain biker in Montana got a little closer to nature than they probably anticipated.

On Monday, the Montana Knife Company posted a video on their social media pages showing a black bear chasing a biker down a mountain. According to the video, the incident took place in Whitefish, Montana.

“A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land,” the account captioned the video. “Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker.”

TMZ claims that the now-viral video actually took place close to a year ago. The biker was reportedly fortunate enough to evade the massive predator and make it down the hill safely. For the Montana Knife Company, this is a perfect example of why their products are necessary for survival.

“This is why even bikers and hikers should be carrying out knives,” a company spokesperson told TMZ before confirming that the bear “didn’t get the guy!”

Montana state officials estimate that there are at least 600,000 black bears present in the United States. According to The Outsider, a healthy, lean summer adult black bear can run up to 35 miles per hour and can keep that pace for several minutes. Bears will normally approach people to eat out of their trash but they can also be very territorial. Fortunately for this biker, able to reach a speed that this bear couldn’t sustain.