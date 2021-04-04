Amid an outbreak of anti-Asian and Asian-American hate crimes, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee is facing backlash on social media after claiming he would start identifying as “Chinese” in a tweet on Saturday.

“I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese,” Huckabee tweeted. “Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my ‘values’ and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?”

Critics were quick to challenge the 65-year-old Fox News contributor, with evangelist Beth Moore calling Huckabee’s comments “antithetical to the gospel.” Huckabee responded to Moore’s remarks without acknowledging his offensive tweet.

“Hi @BethMooreLPM I love you & appreciate your ministry,” he wrote. “I don’t take Twitter or myself that seriously but I do take gospel seriously. I truly wish you only joy & continued blessings. May the power of the resurrection lift you to high places this Easter weekend my dear sister!”

Huckabee’s post seems to be criticizing companies that have spoken out against Georgia’s new election reform bill, which includes a series of provisions that significantly limit voter access. Delta and Coca-Cola, both headquartered in Atlanta, have made statements opposing the legislation, while the MLB announced it is moving the All-Star Game and 2021 draft from Atlanta in protest of the bill.