Even though Michelle Obama is busy with new and ongoing projects, she’s still ready for retirement.

“I’ve been telling my daughters I’m moving toward retirement right now, [selectively] picking projects and chasing summer,” the former First Lady told People. “Barack and I never want to experience winter again. We’re building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other—and Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he’s got nothing else to do.”

Besides staying active with work, the last year has also brought her kids back home. “Our girls were supposed to have emptied out of my nest,” Obama said. “I was sort of celebrating that they were out building their lives and allowing me the emotional space to let them go. Well, they’re back!”

While acknowledging that it’s been a hard time, she said it gave her back some “stolen moments.” She continued, “Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they’ve made our relationships with our children even stronger.”

Some of Michelle’s projects include a new voting rights push, building the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, her new Netflix kids cooking show Waffles + Mochi!, and the special release of the young-reader edition of her memoir Becoming. She’s also working on Partnership for a Healthier America’s “Pass the Love” campaign that will supply food to families, no matter their location or economic status.