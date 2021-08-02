A man was arrested on his wedding night after allegedly shooting and injuring two people on an interstate in Louisiana.

Sheriff Mike Tregre of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office told L’Observateur reporter Brooke Robichaux that his office was working with state law enforcement as part of a multi-agency response to a traffic accident late Saturday night. At 11:08 p.m. local time, Tregre said, his office received the first report of a shooting having occurred amid the backed-up traffic.

30-year-old Devin Jose Jones was ultimately arrested after the shootings, which occurred over the Bonnet Carre Spillway. Arrest records viewed by Complex show that Jones was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of weapons or danger instrumentalities, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to Robichaux’s report, which cites Tregre, a newlywed couple (including Jones as the groom) were stuck in traffic with another passenger who was later confirmed to be a friend of the bride. Jones and the woman, per the report, were still in their “wedding attire” at the time. Jones is alleged to have suspected that the woman and her friends were involved in a romantic affair of some sort, which reportedly became the focus of an argument that turned violent when Jones allegedly chased (and ultimately shot) the friend.

At the same time, the woman is reported to have made contact with a nearby ambulance, at which point she entered the vehicle and told authorities her husband was attacking her. Later, Jones allegedly tried to force his way into the ambulance.

While the friend was shot in the leg, the other injured party is said to have been struck in the hand after a bullet entered through the rear of their vehicle. Both individuals were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.

Complex has reached out to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.