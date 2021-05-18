Lamborghini has detailed its new “transformation plan” in anticipation of its first fully electric vehicle.

On Tuesday, Stephan Winkelmann—president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini—said the path toward achieving a “holistic approach” to sustainability will make possible an electrified future while also staying faithful to the brand’s heart and soul.

“Lamborghini has always been synonymous with preeminent technological expertise in building engines boasting extraordinary performance: this commitment will continue as an absolute priority of our innovation trajectory,” Winkelmann said in a press release. “Today’s promise, supported by the largest investment plan in the brand’s history, reinforces our deep dedication to not only our customers, but also to our fans, our people and their families, as well as to the territory where the company was born in Emilia-Romagna and to Made in Italy excellence.”

The first phase of Lamborghini’s roadmap strategy runs through 2022 and will focus on a celebration of the combustion engine, with two new cars in the V12 model lineup to be announced this year. By 2024, as revealed in a breakdown of the second phase, Lamborghini is aiming for a completed transition to hybrid. In 2023, Lamborghini is launching its first hybrid series production car.

In the second half of the decade, by 2030, Lamborghini will unveil its first fully-electric vehicle.

Lamborghini’s investment in the transformation plan, per a company rep, is the brand’s largest such financial endeavor in history at more than 1.8 billion dollars over four years.

Below, watch Winkelmann walk Lamborghini enthusiasts through each step of the team’s “roadmap toward electrification” plans: