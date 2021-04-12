Knoxville, Tennessee police confirmed one male was killed and a police officer was injured following a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday.

Police said that there appears to be no other gunshot victims in the incident and that a man has been detained for questioning.

“A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement. “One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation. There are no other known gunshot victims.”

“Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School,” the Knoxville PD tweeted. “Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area.”

The school is currently on lockdown, and there is a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

Knoxville County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas said students who weren’t involved in the shooting have been released to their families. He added that more information about what he called the “tragic” incident will be released shortly.

Authorities arrived at the scene at 4 p.m. local time, NBC News reports, and a unification site was established at the baseball field behind the school. The investigation is still active, police have said.

This story is developing and will be updated.