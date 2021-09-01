Yet another tourist in Hawaii has been arrested for using an allegedly fake vaccination card, and this time the culprit misspelled the vaccine manufacturer.

Per KALB, 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn, Illinois uploaded allegedly false documents to Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program in an effort to bypass local quarantine rules for visitors. But authorities quickly noticed her vaccination record card said she had received the “Maderna” shot, instead of the correct spelling of the manufacturer, Moderna.

Shortly after Mrozak left the airport to travel to her hotel, authorities checked with the Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki that she had listed as her place of stay. They were told there were no reservations under her name. Her card also claimed the National Guard administered her vaccine in Delaware, although her medical records in the state listed no such information.

Mrozak arrived on Oahu from a Southwest flight last week, and when she returned to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for her returning flight later that same week, she was arrested. She claimed upon arrest that she had gotten the vaccination from her doctor and had paid for the shot, which is free. She was traveling with one other person, who was not arrested.

The Iowa resident is currently facing charges for falsifying vaccination documents. Her bail has been set at $2,000.

Last month a Florida couple was arrested after they used fake vaccination cards to avoid the 10-day quarantine requirement to enter the state. Hawaii’s Safe Travel Program requires people to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours before their trip.

Check out reactions to the “Maderna” vaccine mishap below.