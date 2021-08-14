A 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck near Haiti on Saturday has the U.S. Geological Survey claiming that casualties could be “high.”

“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the USGS shared. “Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.”

There have been fatalities and damage in relation to the earthquake, Haiti’s Civil Protection told CNN, as the U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed that a tsunami threat has since passed in the area.

Between 220,000 and 300,000 people died in a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti in 2010, injuring hundreds of thousands. Today’s earthquake was 12 kilometers, or 7.5 miles, northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and was 13 kilometers, or over 8-miles, deep.

Tropical Storm Grace could also impact Haiti on Monday and Tuesday, according to CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink.