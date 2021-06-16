An alleged member of the Crips who almost killed an FBI agent two-and-a-half years ago in Brooklyn was given a 31-year prison sentence on Tuesday as punishment for that crime.

Christopher Harper, the special agent who was shot in the incident, testified in court about the way the shooting has altered his life since that day.

“I survived, but I was harmed both physically and emotionally,” Harper said to Judge William Kuntz prior to formal sentencing in Brooklyn federal court, according to the NY Post. “The emotional pain though … is in many ways worse than the physical pain.”

Harper was shot in the shoulder by Ronell Watson during an undercover stakeout in December 2018. He was reportedly monitoring another suspect from his vehicle when Watson drove the wrong way down a one-way street, pulled up on his car and fired. Harper had attempted to drive off, but says he felt a slug enter his back. At a previous trial he described it as feeling “like my back exploded.” He returned fire and shot Watson once in the hand.

During Tuesday’s sentencing Watson stated he was “truly, deeply remorseful and sorry” for his crime. His attorney asked the judge for lenient sentencing because, according to her, her client has glaucoma and has dealt with “extremely harsh conditions” in jail since he was arrested.

The judge ended up imposing a sentence of 382 months (31 years, 10 months) in prison on Watson.

Ronell, who is 33-years-old, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and assault for the shooting in 2019.

After Tuesday’s decision a statement was released by Acting US Attorney Mark Lesko.

“This Office is gratified by the lengthy prison sentence the court imposed on Watson for his senseless, cold-blooded and unprovoked shooting of Special Agent Harper, who came close to losing his life,” Lesko said.