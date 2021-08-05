A TikTok star who goes by Timbo the Redneck died in an accident in Florida.

According to his family member Tony, Timbo—real name Timothy Hall—was doing donuts in his pickup truck in a friend’s yard when he was thrown from the vehicle. Tony revealed the story in a YouTube video.

“I don’t even know where to start this,” he said, explaining that the 18-year-old Timbo “was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”

The incident happened on Saturday, with Timbo’s mother later confirming the news in a TikTok video shared to Timbo’s Instagram and TikTok pages.