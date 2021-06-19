A Florida man is coping with some visible wounds after a shark bit him when he swam near a fishing line this week.

The man—whose name was not released—reportedly went for a dip 40 yards from the shore right near a fishing line, ABC News reports.

With wounds on his upper body and chest area, the man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a recovery, according to the South Walton Fire District. The Thursday bite at Grayton Beach State Park led to a local warning, too, as the department advises swimmers with a beach safety alert.

“The shark is believed to be of 7-8 feet in length,” the Facebook statement read. “Double Red Flags were flying as a precaution in the area for one hour following the incident.”

The shark was reportedly headed toward the Santa Rosa Beach fishing line when it mistook the main for bait, authorities say, adding that the animal “mistakenly bit the swimmer.”

Of course, this comes the same month that a man in Cape Cod claims he was swallowed whole by a whale (which he says he was “completely inside”) while diving for lobsters. While that isn’t exactly what happened to the Florida man, both are expected to recover just fine from injuries.

“All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black,” the diver, Michael Packard, told the Cape Cod Times. “I could sense I was moving, and I could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth.”