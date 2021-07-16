A Florida man was taken into custody Thursday after he was spotted trying to throw a live alligator onto the roof of a building.

According to Orlando News 6, the arrest took place at around 3:20 a.m. in Daytona Beach Shores, where 32-year-old William Hodge had allegedly stole the animal from a miniature golf course before beating it with his bare hands. Authorities say Hodge grabbed the alligator by the tail and began swinging it around before slamming it against an awning and repeatedly stomping it.

When confronted, Hodge allegedly put his hands in the air and surrendered to police. He then admitted to officers he had jumped an enclosure at the Congo River Golf course in Daytona Beach and stole the animal before abusing it. Authorities asked Hodge what prompted his actions; he claimed he was “teaching it a lesson.”