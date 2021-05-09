A mall in Florida was the site of a shooting on Saturday afternoon when gunfire allegedly erupted from a dispute.

NBC Miami reports that up to five people were injured in the incident at Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida, near Miami. Police say a fight broke out between two groups of people, which led to two individuals brandishing their weapons and opening fire.

Five people were taken to local hospitals after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, two of whom were wounded when attempting to exit the mall following the shooting. Footage shows that one of the victims was bleeding on the mall’s lower level.

Though several people were questioned in connection to the fight, police don’t have the gunman in custody and believe that after the shooting, the person fled from the mall on foot. Authorities also emphasized that this is no longer an active shooter situation.

During the incident, customers and employees hid in stores, closets, and storage rooms as police tried to locate the shooter. It took law enforcement almost five hours to get everyone to vacate the mall and then canvass for the gunman.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked first responders for their efforts.