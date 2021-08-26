The divisive soft drink Mountain Dew has joined forces with the equally polarizing Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to create “one of our most provocative beverages yet” in MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT.

“As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN’ HOT beverage,” Matt Nielsten, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo, said, per PR Newswire. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW.”

PepsiCo announced its partnership with the Boston Beer Company earlier this month that will bring about an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew next year. The beverage will be available in three flavors—original, watermelon, and black cherry—and contain five percent Alcohol by Volume (ABV).

Earlier this year, PepsiCo launched an energy drink called Mtn Dew Rise, which had 180 milligrams of caffeine, the equivalent of two cups of coffee. The beverage has a number of flavors to choose from, including Pomegranate Blue Burst, Strawberry Melon Spark, and Peach Mango Dawn.

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Dewitos? Mountain Dew Tests Doritos Flavored Soda

MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT will be sold exclusively on its online store on Aug. 31. Mountain Dew has also partnered with the clothing brand Broken Promises to launch an apparel line on Sept. 4.

Get a sneak peak of what’s to come below.