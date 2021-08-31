An FBI agent who was investigating sex crimes against children was charged last week with sex crimes against children, according to USA Today. The crimes were allegedly committed in three different states.

Deputies said Supervisory Special Agent David Harris was assigned to investigate crimes against children, however, he was accused back in February of exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl in a “lewd and lascivious manner.” He was also tasked with investigating cases of child pornography during his tenure with the FBI.

“(The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) learned that Harris came to St. George Island on vacation with family and friends in July of 2019 and in this time exposed his genitalia in a lewd and lascivious manner to a then-14-year-old female,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Later in the investigation, it was found that Harris had allegedly committed other felony crimes in other states, including Texas and Louisiana.

“In the course of this investigation, evidence was obtained that led to other felony crimes committed by Harris of a sexual nature with minors and adults in the States of Louisiana and Texas, five jurisdictions and three states in all,” the statement continued. “Records were obtained from Harris’ issued government electronic devices finding conversation excerpts from Harris claiming his sexual preference to underage females and admitting to his exploits (including the St George Island incident).”

Harris has since been fired from the FBI and is currently in jail facing “a string of criminal charges — including indecency with a child, crimes against nature and sexual battery,” the deputies wrote.

The agent was arrested in Louisiana and a judge ordered that he be held without bond after he was deemed “a threat to the public.”