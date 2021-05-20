Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Biden, fears that many Americans are “misinterpreting” the most recent update to the CDC’s guidance on wearing masks.

Speaking with Mike Allen for Axios this week, Fauci stressed the importance of fully reading and absorbing the guidance, noting that the most recent update was meant to signify the added level of safety those who are fully vaccinated have moving forward.

“I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone,” Fauci said. “It’s not. It’s an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors.”

As for those who have interpreted recent news bits as the CDC informing the public that masks are no longer needed, Fauci said it’s “not their fault” but urged everyone to grasp the actual meaning of what’s being currently advised.

“People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it,” he said Wednesday. “They are feeling that we’re saying: ‘You don’t need the mask anymore.’ That’s not what the CDC said. They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe—that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.”

Per the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated (i.e. two weeks removed from either a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson) in non-healthcare settings are at a “minimal risk” when engaging in indoor and outdoor activities. Travelers are still required to wear a mask on planes and other forms of public transportation. Furthermore, unvaccinated people are advised to continue social distancing and to wear a mask in all public settings.

In April, Fauci hit the interview circuit to shut down a suggestion from podcast personality Joe Rogan regarding vaccines. While Rogan later clarified that he’s “not an anti-vax person,” his original comments—namely the suggestion that “young” and “healthy” people shouldn’t worry about getting vaccinated—drew widespread criticism.

And on that note, if you haven’t already done so, secure a shot for yourself.