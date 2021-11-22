The parents of a man who died while saving his fiancée’s life at Astroworld Festival 2021 are suing Travis Scott and Live Nation, the Houston Chronicle reports.

A Dallas law firm filed a suit alleging that Mirza Danish Baig, 27, died in a tragedy that was both “forseeable and brazenly courted.” It also states that defendants “placed more value on their own financial gain than on the safety of the concertgoers whose money was used to line the Defendants’ pockets.”

Baig’s fiancée, Olivia, and his brother Basil, were injured in the tragedy, which killed 10 people. Baig “sacrificed his life trying to save Olivia from the mayhem of an over-stimulated, unregulated crush of at least 50,000 people,” according to his family’s attorney, Chris Simmons.

“Olivia and Basil are trying to heal from their physical wounds,” Simmons said. “But the Baig family and Olivia will never fully recover from the pain of knowing that he suffered such a horrific and preventable death.”

The suit claims that Baig “wrapped his arms around Olivia and tried to lead her to safety” before the three were separated after concert staff members asked them to leave from a different area. As Olivia was pushed to the ground, she then heard Baig screaming her name.

Baig was ultimately “trampled to death,” the suit alleges, while Olivia was strapped to a chair by a security guard as she tried to move toward him. Baig’s family is now seeking in excess of $1,000,000 and not less than $200,000,000 in damage. Baig worked at AT&T was supporting his parents “so they could transition comfortably into their twilight years,” the suit states.

“Danish was a beloved son, brother, and partner. He died saving the love of his life, Olivia,” the lawsuit reads. “Olivia and Basil will spend the rest of their lives living with the memory of Danish fighting to save Olivia’s life before losing his own. In time, Olivia and Basil’s physical wounds may heal. But the Baig’s and Olivia will never fully recover from the pain of knowing that their son, brother, and partner suffered a death as valiant as it was horrific.”