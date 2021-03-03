Elon Musk is looking to expand his presence in the Lone Star State.

The business magnate shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday, revealing his plans to create his own Texas city called “Spacebase.”

Though Musk has kept details to a minimum, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño confirmed he was aware of the SpaceX CEO’s desire to incorporate Boca Chica Village, the small Texas town where SpaceX is building its deep-space rocket. Treviño suggested county commissioners are open to the idea, but said Musk and his aerospace company must go through a formal process that may include petitions.

“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes,” Treviño said in a statement. “Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.

Boca Chica Village currently has a population of about two dozen people, which means it’s far from being designated as a “city”; however, Musk told a Twitter user that Spacebase will be go beyond Boca Chica, indicating his intentions to incorporate at least another town.

At the end of 2020, Musk confirmed he had moved from California to Texas, and had relocated his private Musk Foundation from the Golden State to Austin. The move came after the billionaire expressed frustration over California regulators and its high taxes; but he reassured the public that SpaceX would still have a presence within the state.

“First of all, Tesla and SpaceX obviously have massive operations in California. In fact, it’s worth noting that Tesla is the last car company still manufacturing cars in California,” he said in December. “SpaceX is the last aerospace company still doing significant manufacturing in California. So. There used to be over a dozen car plants in California. And California used to be the center of aerospace manufacturing! My companies are the last two left … That’s a very important point to make … For myself, yes I have moved to Texas.”

Stay tuned as more information about “Spacebase” becomes available.