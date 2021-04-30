Eight men, ranging between the ages of 19 and 23, have been indicted in connection with the alleged hazing death of Stone Foltz—a 20-year-old Ohio student who died after an alcohol-fueled fraternity event.

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul A. Dobson announced the charges Thursday, nearly two months after Foltz—a Bowling Green State University sophomore—was found unconscious in his apartment. Investigators say the student was among the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity pledges who were encouraged to consume 750 ml of liquor as part of their initiation. Foltz was transported to the hospital and placed on life support, but ultimately died on March 7.

“The indictments stem from an alleged Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event the evening of March 4th at an off-campus house which Mr. Foltz was required to attend along with the other new members,” Dobson wrote in a press release. “… When first responders arrived, Mr. Foltz was not breathing and was being given CPR by his roommate. Mr. Foltz was rushed to the Wood County Hospital and then transferred to Toledo Hospital … The Lucas County Coroner ruled the death an accident as the result of a fatal level of alcohol intoxication during a hazing incident.”

The following men have been indicted: Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware; Daylen Dunson, 20 of Cleveland; Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City; Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin; Niall Sweeney, of Erie, Pennsylvania; Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York; Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland; and Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania.

The defendants are facing a variety of charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, obstruction and tampering with evidence, and hazing. Krinn, who was identified as Foltz’s honorary “big brother,” was said to have “been more directly involved” in the student’s death. He is facing the most serious charge of first-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 11 years behind bars.

Foltz’s family released the following statement Thursday: