Disneyland Paris has scrapped its April 2 reopening plans as the city experiences another surge in COVID-19 cases.

The theme park made the announcement Friday, stating it will postpone operations indefinitely and “will share updates when possible.”

“Due to prevailing conditions and travel restrictions across Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on April 2 as initially planned. We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen soon … Please check back on the website for regular updates ...” Disneyland Paris tweeted. “We truly appreciate your continued understanding and cannot wait to welcome you again.”

The theme park says it will allow the public to modify their arrival dates or cancel their reservations in light of the postponement. Those who do so will not be charged any fees, as long as they make the requests up until “the last moment before [their] planned arrival.”

Disneyland Paris shut down in March 2020, shortly after the global pandemic was declared. It temporarily reopened between July and October and later announced it would resume operations in mid-February with strict safety precautions in place. That reopening date was later pushed back to early April.

According to Deadline, Disneyland Paris may soon become the only Disneyland theme park to remain closed by April’s end. Disney World, Shanghai Disneyland, Tokyo Disney, and Hong Kong Disneyland are currently open, while Disneyland in Anaheim, California is expected to reopen sometime next month.

“Here in California, we’re encouraged by the positive trends we’re seeing,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said in a recent statement, “and we’re hopeful they’ll continue to improve, and we’ll be able to reopen our Parks to guests with limited capacity by late April.”