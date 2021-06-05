A Delta Air Lines plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger tried to breach the cockpit and reportedly “rushed the pilot’s cabin and began banging on the doors.”

The flight from Los Angeles to Nashville had to make an emergency stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Stephanie Kitts with the Albuquerque International Sunport told CNN, and the passenger was taken into federal custody.

Grace Chalmers, a passenger on the flight, told CNN that the man seemed unprovoked and was taken down by another passenger and the cabin crew. They held him to the ground for roughly 20 minutes until making the emergency stop, Chalmers shared. She and others had to wait at the emergency stop for a few hours before Delta made arrangements to continue the flight.

“We’ve all been able to relax,” Chalmers said. “But I would say, in the moment, it was extremely stressful.”

A video of the incident circulating on Twitter shows the man being carried with his wrists and ankles tied. In the video, he repeatedly says the phrase “Stop this plane,” while being carried.

“The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement,” Delta said in a statement about Flight 386, praising the passengers and crew.