A Florida youth ministry pastor has been arrested for a third time in over a month after he was found in possession of videos obtained from a camera he secretly placed in a church bathroom, New York Daily News reports.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons warned last month that additional charges against David Nims, 37, were “likely” following his arrest in early June after a 14-year-old boy discovered a small camera tucked away beneath a bathroom sink. Nims was charged with video voyeurism by an adult responsible for the welfare of a child younger than 16. He posted the $10,000 bond and was released that same day.

Nims was arrested less than a week later when investigators found more than 100 files of child pornography on a laptop seized from his home. These images and videos were allegedly taken from the Internet. He was charged with possession of child pornography, and booked on a $10,000 bond. Nims was released three days later.

A continued search uncovered eight videos on one SD card and four micro SD cards containing footage from a camera in the church restroom taken in March. At least eight people were filmed, of which at least three are underage. These recordings appear to be from a device positioned “on a shelf, above a toilet in a small room,” according to Nims’ latest arrest report.

Nims has been charged with eight additional counts of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $80,000, and as of this writing, he remains in custody.