Dallas police officer Tyrone Lee Williams Jr. was arrested after an underaged girl said he sexually assaulted her after she came to him for help.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Williams was jailed following the allegations made against him. Williams is reportedly friends with the family of the girl, who came to his home in South Oak Cliff back in May after she had an argument with her family.

On one occasion, the girl, who has not been named due to being a minor, woke up in his daughter’s bedroom to find him touching her thighs. She asked him what he was doing, to which he replied with a shushing motion. Shortly after, she went back to sleep, waking up once again to him rubbing himself on top of her. Eventually she was able to escape from under him and lock herself in a nearby bathroom. She described the experience as “very painful,” per the warrant.

After the incident, she expressed to her parents that she didn’t want to return to his home despite her mother’s wishes following a subsequent argument. She eventually went to the apartment where her boyfriend and his mother lived, telling the latter what happened. It is not clear if the mother of her boyfriend alerted the authorities to what Williams allegedly did.

When she met with police earlier this month, she told the Dallas Police Department what took place. She was taken to the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center while Williams was arrested last week and booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center on Monday before later being released the same day on a $25,000 bail. He is currently on administrative leave and an investigation is ongoing.