A number of high-traffic sites were briefly unreachable early Tuesday due to a cloud service outage.

As your Twitter timeline has surely already informed you, the number of sites affected by the reported issue at cloud service company Fastly—per the Associated Press—is extensive: Reddit, CNN, several Amazon services, Twitch, and several others were cited as having been affected. Among those mentioned in other reports were the Guardian, the New York Times, the U.K. government’s site, BBC, Bloomberg News, the Verge, Target, and more.

Per Down Detector, Fastly saw a major spike in reported outages around 6:32 a.m. ET on Tuesday. During the prior 24-hour period, there were zero reports of outages.

Reached by Complex via email for additional comment on Tuesday, a Fastly spokesperson offered the following:

“We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://status.fastly.com/incidents/vpk0ssybt3bj”

Fastly, according to traffic data from Kentik, started to recover from the outage approximately an hour after initially being hit with it. As Kentik’s internet infrastructure expert Doug Madory made clear, the outage marked a “serious” event due to the fact that Fastly is one of the biggest CDNs in the world.

Back in April, Fastly announced a partnership with Okta, a leading independent identity provider. The partnership, according to a press release at the time, was designed to offer in-depth identity protection against security and fraud risks “without impacting user experience.”