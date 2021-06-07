A Clearwater man is facing kidnapping and assault charges for a shocking plot in which he allegedly threatened the woman with violence unless she created an OnlyFans account.

Fox 13 reports Demarko Spears, 30, stalked the victim and drove over to her house on May 19. Once there, he slapped her in the face and forced her into his car. Spears then drove the woman around throughout the day, threatening to kidnap her unless she created an OnlyFans account and published a video of herself having a threesome with him and another woman.

During the course of the drive, the victim attempted to flee when Spears pulled up to a Mid-Florida Credit Union to cash a check, but he pulled her inside the vehicle and drove off.

Later on, Spears drove to a Costco parking lot where the victim grabbed her phone, called 911 and ran away on foot. Spears caught up with her and tackled her to the ground. He then stole her phone and identification card and fled the scene.

Spears was arrested by Clearwater Police the next day and is facing charges of extortion, strong-arm robbery, felony battery, grand theft, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.

According to police, Spears is facing charges of extortion, strong-arm robbery, felony battery, grand theft, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.