CNN made headlines for firing Chris Cuomo earlier this month and has now added Chris Wallace to it’s roster, poaching him from Fox News.

Wallace will join CNN’s new streaming platform, CNN Plus, which he announced on Sunday morning on his Fox program, Fox News Sunday. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out,” Wallace said, according to Variety. He has been at the helm of his Sunday show for almost two decades.

CNN confirmed his move later on Sunday, revealing that his new daily show would consist of interviews with newsmakers from the political, business, sports, and cultural realms. Wallace was known for his bipartisan take on the news.

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of ‘Fox News Sunday’ will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named,” the network said in a statement. An insider told Variety that Fox News will have a rotating set of anchors to take Wallace’s place for the Sunday program.

CNN has been hiring for its new streaming effort at a bold pace. So far, it’s hired NBC News’ Kasie Hunt, who was a congressional correspondent, as well as Jenn Suozzo, who previously served as the executive producer for NBC Nightly News.

CNN has also grabbed some other Fox News veterans, including Alisyn Camerota, who could be found on Fox News’ daytime programming, and Kristin Fisher, who was once a White House correspondent for Fox.