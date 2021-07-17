Authorities in Washington, D.C., are investigating a mass shooting that left one child dead and five adults injured.

According to CNN, the attack took place late Friday night in the southeastern part of the district. Officers reportedly heard gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. local time at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X Avenues Southeast, and saw a group of people running toward them.

Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said officers rushed to the scene and found six shooting victims. A 6-year-old girl was among those wounded and was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital. The five adults—three men and two women—were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting and are calling on the public to help identify any suspects.

“Our thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to the family of [the child] and all the victims in tonight’s shooting,” Benedict said. “We’re asking for the public’s assistance to bring these shooters to justice … There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city, and too many children are being harmed—innocent children—by gunfire. Please help the police department and our detectives bring those people to justice and help bring some closure to the families.”

Those with information about the shooting are urged to contact the MPD at 202-727-9099 or by anonymously texting 50411.