If you don’t have to travel internationally, don’t. This is the latest direction from the Government of Canada as cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, continue to rise globally. The announcement, which was made at a press conference on Dec. 15, couldn’t come at a worse time. The busiest travel days of the year are always in December and many Canadians have already booked flights to visit family abroad or relax on a sunny all-inclusive vacation.

But people are now being asked to cancel or postpone all non-essential international travel, regardless of their vaccination status.

“The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst for Canadians that may think of travelling,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said. “Canadians could contract the virus, or get stranded abroad.”

This latest travel advisory comes after last month’s ban on flights arriving from several countries in Southern Africa.

“The situation abroad is already dire in many places and it’s going to get worse very quickly, so we’re afraid for what could happen to them if they leave Canada,” Duclos said.

Canada hasn’t seen a huge spike in Omicron cases just yet, but countries with similar vaccination rates, like Denmark and the UK, are being hit hard by the new variant and national health officials worry it could be an indicator of what’s to come here.

No one wants to cancel travel, especially 10 days before Christmas, but Ottawa had stern words for anyone trying to find a way to have their cake and eat without infecting anyone with a deadly virus:

“To those who were planning to travel, I say very clearly, now is not the time to travel,” Duclos said.