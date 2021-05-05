A four-year-old Brooklyn boy got carried away this week, buying nearly $3,000 worth of nonrefundable SpongeBob Squarepants popsicles on his mom’s dime, the New York Post reports.

The Amazon order went viral after an NYU student took to Instagram to start a GoFundMe page to help the boy’s mother pay back her son’s popsicle debt.

“Meet 4-year-old Noah from Brooklyn, NY, who loves @spongebob sooo much that he managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon and had them sent to his Auntie’s house,” Katie Schloss wrote in an Instagram post. “In case you are wondering, that’s 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles.”

“Jennifer Bryant, Noah’s mom, is a social work student at NYU (we took Policy I together) and simply cannot afford this,” Schloss continued. “Amazon will not take back the popsicles, and Ms. Bryant, mom to 3 boys, doesn’t know how she’s going to be able to pay this off, in addition to student loans and all of her family’s other expenses.”

In just three days, $3,980 of the $2,619 goal has been raised, leaving Noah and his mom with a profit on his SpongeBob spending spree.

“Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support,” Bryant wrote Tuesday on the GoFundMe page. “As a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all future donations will go towards Noah’s education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly.”