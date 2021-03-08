Mackenzie Scott, an author, philanthropist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher. Her now-husband Dan Jewett announced the news on the website of the the Giving Pledge nonprofit.

“And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know – and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote.

Jewett, who has worked at the school Scott’s children attend, Lakeside School, said he never thought he’d be able to talk about giving away significant wealth during his lifetime to make a difference in other’s lives.

Scott, who donated $5.7 billion in 2020 via 512 organizations, was listed as the American who gave the second-most to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings.

Bezos, who was with Scott for 25 years before their 2019 split, said he’s “happy and excited” for the new couple.

“Dan is such a great guy,” Bezos said in a statement Monday. “I am happy and excited for the both of them.”

Forbes estimated Scott’s wealth is currently at $53 billion.

“I have seen many ways that MacKenzie has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change,” Jewett wrote. “We are united in that understanding and in our excitement for all we have to learn from so many people working in service of others.”