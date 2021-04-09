The woman who held the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails finally chopped them off after nearly 30-years of never bringing them down an inch.

CNN reported that Ayanna Williams grew her nails to a staggering 19 feet long when combined, giving her the honor of the world’s longest nails in 2017. It reportedly took more than two bottles of nail polish to paint them all. Before chopping off the ridiculously long nails for good, Williams measured them one last time, and they came in at 24 ft and 0.7 inches.

“With or without my nails, I will still be the queen,” Williams told Guinness after the procedure to cut her nails was done. “My nails don’t make me, I make my nails!”

Williams got the nails cut at a dermatology office in Fort Worth, Texas, where an electric tool was used. This was the same location where she got her first nail cutting procedure done in the early 90s. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will reportedly be showcasing Williams severed nails in an exhibit at its museum in Orlando, Florida.

“Do what you want to do! Let everyone be themselves,” Williams told the museum. “If you want to grow your nails long, do it!”

Williams now only plans to grow her nails to six inches after the big chop. The woman who had the longest fingernails in history was Lee Redmond. Her nails measured 28 feet long but were lost in a car accident in 2009.