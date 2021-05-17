A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.

“That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference.

LAPD Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas revealed that the suspect was male, had only minor injuries, and was being treated for smoke inhalation. The arrest comes after Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police detained and released another person over the weekend.

“We did detain one person and release them, and determine that the first person was not a suspect,” Terrazas disclosed in Monday’s briefing. “The second person was arrested yesterday at 2:30 p.m. and is in custody. We feel we have the right person. Regarding the cause, it is labeled suspicious. The LAFD Arson Counterterrorism Section, along with LAPD, have aggressively pursued all tips and all leads.”

The Palisades Fire was first reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Michael Lane. It quickly exploded Saturday, and by Sunday night had burned 1,325 acres and was 0% contained.

According to Garcetti, about 540 firefighters have responded to the fire, with water-dropping helicopters working to contain the flames as the steep terrain made it difficult to attack from the ground.



“Again, don’t want anybody to feel there’s imminent danger there, but we want to get that done hopefully before the cloud cover lifts today,’’ Garcetti said. “And on the east we’re working the three Rs – the roads, the ridges and the rivers – working boxing that in where we are, keep it from getting down whenever it comes to the river’s edge and the bottom of those canyons and fights its way back up.’’

The city of L.A. issued an evacuation warning Sunday afternoon in Pacific Palisades for all homes north of Chastain Parkway in the 1500 block to Calle Del Cielo. The evacuation zone includes Calle De Sarah, Calle Bellevista and all homes west of Calle Del Cielo and Ave Ashley up to the hills have been.

Meanwhile, air quality officials extended a smoke advisory through at least Monday due to large amounts of smoke billowing near homes in the area and advised those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed.