An Arkansas woman is suing state police after a trooper flipped over her vehicle during an attempted traffic stop while she was pregnant.

According to Fox16, the incident occurred in July 2020, while Nicole Harper was driving home on I-67/167 outside Jacksonville. The woman was reportedly traveling 84 mph in a 70 mph zone, prompting Sr. Cpl. Rodney Dunn to flash his lights and try to pull Harper over. The lawsuit states the woman had turned on her hazards, slowed down, and began searching for a safe place to park; however, just two minutes after Dunn began pursuing Harper’s SUV, he allegedly used a controversial maneuver that caused the vehicle to hit the concrete median and flip over.

The maneuver is referred to as the Precision Immobilization Technique, which is when an officer deliberately hits a fleeing vehicle, causing it to spin out. Fox16 reports Arkansas authorities used, or attempted to use, PITs on at least 144 drivers in 2020. The controversial move also resulted in at least three deaths last year.

Dash camera video taken from Dunn’s patrol car showed him hitting the SUV from the rear before it crashed and flipped over. The mic on his body cam captured him speaking to Harper following the collision. The trooper asked the woman why she didn’t immediately stop, to which she replied: “Because I didn’t feel it was safe … I thought it would be safe to wait until the exit.”

“No, ma’am. You pull over when law enforcement stops you,” Dunn told Harper, before insisting he didn’t anticipate for her car to flip over.

According to Fox16, Harper is suing Dunn and the Arkansas State Police for negligence and excessive use of force. Her attorney, Andrew Norwood, said Harper’s ultimate goal is to ensure this type of technique is never used on a civilian ever again.

“There was a less dangerous and more safe avenue that could have been taken before flipping her vehicle and making it bounce off a concrete barrier going 60 miles an hour,” Norwood said.

The Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the complaint or the use of PITs, but the State Police Department released the following statement from Col. Bill Bryant: