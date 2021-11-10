In case you were ever craved liquor that tasted like fries, Arby’s has you covered for all your strange drinking needs with their new fry-flavored vodka.

On Tuesday, the fast food chain announced that they would be teaming up with Minnesota distillery Tattersall to deliver their new vodka that will go on sale online on Nov. 18.

“Arby’s recently added a Crinkle-cut option to accompany our iconic Curly Fries, providing another choice for fry-lovers,” Arby CMO Patrick Schwing told Thrillist. “Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take is one step further—by making them 80-proof. Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle. And we’ve worked with Chef Justin Sutherland to create Arby’s menu-inspired cocktails that pair perfectly with the new vodka flavor profiles.”

​​​​This isn’t the first unique crossover that Arby’s has been a part of over the last few months. Back at the end of September, the fast food chain linked with Stateline to commemorate its new Real Country Style Rib Sandwich with the limited launch of Smoked Sweats that smelled like actual smoked meat.

“When you’re sitting in a smokehouse, smoking the meat for Arby’s Real Country Style Rib Sandwich for hours and hours over real hickory wood, your brain starts to wander,” Arby’s said on its website. “You begin to wonder what a pair of premium sweats might smell like if they, too, were smoked over hickory wood for hours. Well, Arby’s found out.”

Look, these collaborations might sound odd, but you can’t knock Arby’s for thinking outside the box.