Life

Rep. Lauren Boebert Denies Allegations She Slept With Three Staffers

She called the allegations "baseless" in a statement through a spokesperson.

Lauren Boebert
Image via Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert denied allegations that she had sexual relationships with three staffers, calling the claims “utterly false” and politically motivated through a spokesperson.
  • A House Ethics Committee complaint also alleges Boebert paid District Director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff $200,000 not to file her own complaint, which Ratzlaff called “entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous.”
  • The filing names District Chief of Staff Raven Finegan and former Chief of Staff Jeffrey Small as other employees who allegedly had relationships with Boebert.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is addressing the accusations that she had sexual relationships with three of her staffers, along with the claim that she paid one of them $200,000 not to file an ethics complaint against her.

Boebert’s statement arrived to People via a spokesperson, who called the allegations against the congresswoman “baseless.”

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert rejects these allegations as utterly false, and there is no truth to them whatsoever,” the spokesperson said. “This is nothing more than a politically motivated stunt designed to manipulate the ethics process, create headlines, smear her, and generate clickbait.

“They come from an activist who has long recycled sensational claims, including numerous baseless accusations previously fact-checked as false,” the spokesperson added.

On Thursday (Sept. 17), a complaint filed with the House Committee on Ethics alleged Boebert’s sexual involvement with three House employees under her direct supervision: District Director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, District Chief of Staff Raven Finegan, and former Chief of Staff Jeffrey Small.

According to the filing, Ratzlaff received a payment of $200,000 to prevent her from filing her own ethics complaint. Ratzlaff has refuted the accusations.

“These allegations regarding me are entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim,” she said.

In June, Boebert ended an interview with Fox News after being asked about whether she allegedly had a relationship with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky).

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