Rep. Lauren Boebert Denies Allegations She Slept With Three Staffers

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is addressing the accusations that she had sexual relationships with three of her staffers, along with the claim that she paid one of them $200,000 not to file an ethics complaint against her.

Boebert’s statement arrived to People via a spokesperson, who called the allegations against the congresswoman “baseless.”

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert rejects these allegations as utterly false, and there is no truth to them whatsoever,” the spokesperson said. “This is nothing more than a politically motivated stunt designed to manipulate the ethics process, create headlines, smear her, and generate clickbait.

“They come from an activist who has long recycled sensational claims, including numerous baseless accusations previously fact-checked as false,” the spokesperson added.

On Thursday (Sept. 17), a complaint filed with the House Committee on Ethics alleged Boebert’s sexual involvement with three House employees under her direct supervision: District Director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, District Chief of Staff Raven Finegan, and former Chief of Staff Jeffrey Small.