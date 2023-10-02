Man Allegedly Ties Up and Robs Airbnb Host After Renting Basement

A man is wanted in Georgia after allegedly renting a basement space on Airbnb, then tying up and robbing the owner of the home.

In an initial news release, Gwinnett County Police said it was “seeking the public’s help” in tracking down 26-year-old armed robbery suspect Khalil Hamilton. On the evening of Sept. 26, police alleged, Hamilton rented a basement room at a residence in Buford. He then allegedly sent a text to the eventual victim, claiming there was “a bathroom repair” in need of remedying.