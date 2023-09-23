Woman Knocked Unconscious by Stray Bicycle Tire in Violent Brawl Between Police and Civilians

A woman was knocked unconscious after someone hurled a tire in her direction in the middle of a brawl between police and civilians in Wales.

Police engaged a group of people in an all-out fight in the city of Wrexham, specifically the village of Rhosllanerchrugog, and video footage showed how bad the scuffle got. A man is seen being wrestled to the down with people watching in the background, and eventually, several bystanders get involved in the altercation.

At one point, police pulled out their batons, with one officer using his pepper spray to move the group of people back as the person on the ground was being dealt with. Suddenly, someone off-screen throws what appears to be a bicycle tire and hits a woman who is watching the brawl go down.

The force of the tire hitting the woman's head caused her body to stiffen up as she fell hard to the ground. People began to scream as a woman with a baby checked on the victim.