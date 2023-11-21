Video Shows Marines in All-Out Brawl With Civilians Outside Texas Nightclub

A group of uniformed Marines got into a brawl with civilians in Texas outside a nightclub after a woman tried to snatch someone's phone.

The incident occurred Sunday night when a group of people, including marines, had congregated outside the nightclub called Voodoo Room. In the video TMZ shared, a civilian grabbed a phone from someone who appeared to be with one of the Marines and tossed it into the air. Things then picked up when another civilian tried to throw a punch at one of the Marines, and a shoving match ensued.

An all-out fight broke out after one of the men rocked one of the Marines with a punch and caused his brothers-in-arms to jump the other guy, who fell on the ground. Another Marine got on top of him and began punching him even more before police came to intervene. There's no word of anyone being arrested or receiving medical attention.