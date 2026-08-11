Claude Could Put an Invisible AI Watermark on Writing You Wrote Yourself

You could write every word yourself, ask Claude to fix a few typos and still wind up with writing carrying an invisible AI watermark. That's one of the stranger catches in Anthropic's new plan to make AI-generated content easier to identify. In a Help Center article published Monday, August 10, Anthropic detailed how it plans to add machine-readable markings to content generated by supported Claude models. The move comes after the company signed the European Union's voluntary transparency code, which outlines ways providers can comply with the AI Act's rules on AI-generated content. The system won't be limited to Europe, though. Anthropic says the markings will roll out worldwide wherever Claude is offered. For text, Claude will weave what the company calls an "imperceptible watermark" directly into its responses. Users won't be able to see it, and Anthropic says it won't affect the meaning or readability of what Claude produces. Simply moving the text somewhere else won't necessarily get rid of it. Because the watermark is part of the text itself, Anthropic says "it will travel with the text when it's copied and pasted elsewhere" and may survive some editing. That sounds relatively straightforward until you get to one of Anthropic's own caveats: finding a watermark does not prove Claude actually wrote the material.

Someone could hand Claude something they wrote themselves and ask it to proofread, translate, summarize or otherwise process the text, and the resulting version may still carry the mark. At the same time, Claude-generated writing can lose its detectable watermark after enough editing, paraphrasing, translation or mixing with other text. Very short passages may not contain enough signal for reliable detection at all. In other words, by Anthropic's own description, a watermark isn't a foolproof test of AI authorship — and the absence of one doesn't prove something was written entirely by a human. That's the distinction now drawing pushback. Attorney Peter Harrell, a visiting scholar at Georgetown Law's Institute of International Economic Law, wrote that if he understands the policy correctly, uploading his own writing for a copy edit means Claude will "watermark my (human written, AI-copy edited) text as AI, which seems ridiculous."

Political scientist Maya Sen raised a similar concern, saying she dictates a lot and uses AI to clean up transcribed text. The change, she said, would "make Claude a lot less useful for users like me." On Hacker News, commenters also pointed out that writers with dyslexia can rely on essentially the same workflow.

Cryptographer Ian Miers argued the premise was already outdated. “In 2026, even the idea of ‘pure human text’ feels like a relic,” he wrote, adding that a watermark can't distinguish between a human using AI assistance and AI working on its own.

Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham, meanwhile, was already thinking about how to beat the system. Within hours, he floated a startup idea that would rephrase AI output while preserving its meaning and "obliterating the watermarks."