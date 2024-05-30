Texas Teacher Accused of Filming Pornographic Videos in Elementary School

A Texas educator landed in hot water after she was accused of filming pornographic videos on campus.

According to FOX 26, the alleged material was shot at Adriane Mathews Gray Elementary School in Richmond, Texas, a small city located about 45 minutes south of Houston. Officials with the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District said they learned about the matter after receiving two videos that showed a former teacher performing sexually explicit acts on school property. One of the clips was shot inside a classroom and the other in a school restroom.

"It was horrible. It was unbelievable," community activist Quanell X said about the incident. "When I saw the first video, I was shocked and appalled and just horrified."