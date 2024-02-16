Nkechi Diallo, Formerly Known as Rachel Dolezal, Responds to Losing Teaching Job Over OnlyFans Account

On Wednesday, news surfaced that she had been terminated from Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Arizona, where she had been contracted to work in an after-school teaching position from August 2023 until May 2024.

She had been let go when it was found out that she had a social media page that linked out to her OnlyFans.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's Only Fans social media posts yesterday afternoon," wrote Julie Farbarik, the school district's director of alumni and community relations. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy...and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District."

As Dolezal, Diallo was mired in controversy when it was discovered in 2014 that she had been self-identifying as a Black woman. She had staked much of her life on her identity, previously serving as NAACP president of the Spokane, Washington chapter, becoming a civil rights activist, attending Howard University, and teaching African American studies at Washington State University. In 2018, the Netflix doc, The Rachel Divide, chronicled Diallo’s identity crisis.

In 2017, she also confessed to being white and shared that she started viewing herself as a Black woman in 2006.