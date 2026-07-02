Cyclospora Outbreak Hits Over 12 States, With Michigan Reporting 170 Cases

After the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 145 cases of the cyclosporiasis parasitic infection in June, Michigan health officials reported that there's been a major outbreak in the Midwest.

As reported by NBC Chicago, the news of an outbreak of the parasitic infection — which causes "explosive" diarrhea among other symptoms — comes just weeks after the CDC reported 145 confirmed cases across the U.S. and 45 people who fell sick while traveling outside the country in June. On Wednesday (June 30), over 100 cases were reported in Michigan in the space of just nine days.

"Local, state, and federal (CDC, FDA) public health authorities are investigating several clusters of cases in more than one state. Investigations to identify potential sources are ongoing," the CDC reported on June 16, noting that the illnesses ranged from May 1 to June 6. No deaths have been reported so far, but at least 20 of those infected were hospitalized.

Michigan's Health and Human Services department reported more than 170 cases, and they are "actively investigating a large growing outbreak."

"Outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been occurring across the United States and now here in Michigan," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "Based on the unusual number of cases we have identified in a little over a week, we anticipate additional cases of illness being reported. We recommend Michiganders contact their health care provider if they experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea and reach out to their local health department if additional members of their family are suffering from the same symptoms."