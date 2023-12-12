Magnet in MRI Machine Causes Woman's Gun to Discharge

The magnetic pull in MRI machines seems to be quite strong.

WSB-TV reports that a 57-year-old woman was packing heat while getting an MRI scan done. Unfortunately, the machine’s magnet snatched the gun from her, causing it to discharge.

The shooting happened in June, though the woman’s identity, location, and the name of the facility haven’t been publicized. An “adverse event” report of the incident was sent to the FDA, and her injury was said to be “minor.”

According to the report, prior to the test, the woman answered “no” when asked if she had a weapon on her person.

Apparently, a similar incident happened in Brazil earlier this year, when a man went for an MRI scan and the machine magnet also seized his gun. The weapon went off, with the bullet hitting him in the stomach; he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.