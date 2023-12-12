Magnet in MRI Machine Causes Woman's Gun to Discharge

The magnetic pull in MRI machines seems to be quite strong.
WSB-TV reports that a 57-year-old woman was packing heat while getting an MRI scan done. Unfortunately, the machine’s magnet snatched the gun from her, causing it to discharge.
The shooting happened in June, though the woman’s identity, location, and the name of the facility haven’t been publicized. An “adverse event” report of the incident was sent to the FDA, and her injury was said to be “minor.”
According to the report, prior to the test, the woman answered “no” when asked if she had a weapon on her person.
Apparently, a similar incident happened in Brazil earlier this year, when a man went for an MRI scan and the machine magnet also seized his gun. The weapon went off, with the bullet hitting him in the stomach; he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
In other WTF, health-related news, in late November, a man was mystified as to why he was suffering from a five-month-long headache, as well as fluid loss and fluid discharge. Multiple CT scans later revealed that he had chopsticks stuck in his brain, which had entered through his nose.
The unnamed man then remembered that he had gotten into a fight five months before. He didn’t remember much of what happened but did recall getting stabbed in the face with an object, which later turned out to be the chopsticks.